2 hours ago

A 60-seater bus bound for Bawku in the Upper East Region has caught fire at Pinamisa, a farming community on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway in the Bono East Region.

This is according to "confirmed sources available to MyNewsGh.com".

The source reported passengers on the bus with registration AS 1557-17, escaped unhurt as they used emergency exits with some breaking the side window shields before the fire engulfed the entire bus.

Cause of the fire which occurred on the early hours of Saturday [April 11, 2020] is not readily known according to personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS) and officials of the Ghana Police Service who are investigating the incident.

The latest comes barely a month after about 30 persons were reported to have died in the accident involving a Grandbird Kia bus with registration number GT 5059-17 and a Sprinter Mercedes Benz bus registered AS 1801-18.

Divisional Commander of Kintampo North Municipal Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) DSP Francis Adjei Brobey had earlier blamed the accident on careless and inconsiderate driving involving the driver of the Grandbird Kia bus with registration number GT 5059-17.

is suspicion has been corroborated by one of the survivors who said their driver veered of his lane and run into the lane of the oncoming vehicle resulting in the collision after which both vehicles went up in flames.

Source: MyNewsGh.com