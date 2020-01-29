38 minutes ago

There is another fire outbreak on the campus of Accra Academy, a few days after a similar incident on the campus.

The Alema Hall fire according to GhanaWeb sources started round 8:30 pm.

This is the second time since January 15, when the first fire outbreak swept the same Alema and Halm Addo Halls.

Two fire tenders have responded to the distress call and fire personnel are battling the fire.

All the students have been evacuated from the hall.

It is unclear what might have triggered the latest incident at the Bubiashie-based boys’ school.

Credit: Ghanaweb