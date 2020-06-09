1 hour ago

The Ghana Metrological Agency (GMA) has announced another rainstorm is expected to hit parts of the country today, Tuesday, June 9.

It comes after Monday night heavy rains that caused flooding in some parts of Accra.

In a statement, the GMA said: “A rainstorm observed today Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 0245GMT over Benin is expected to propagate westward into the country this morning to affect most places in the *Northern and Middle sector* with rains and thunder.

“Rainfall and windy conditions of varying intensities are expected over Northeast, Northern, Oti, Bono East, Savannah, Bono, Upper West, Eastern, Volta and Ashanti region”.

It stressed town and communities to be affected included: “Areas to be affected and their environs include: Yendi, Dambai, Banda, Bimbila, Chereponi, Gambaga, Garu, Walewale, Karaga, Tamale, Yeji, Kintampo, Buipe,, Funsi, Wa, Yala, Sawla, Damongo, Kete Krachi, Addo Nkwanta, Kwame Danso, Atebubu, Wenchi, Ho , Koforidua, Kumasi and Nkawkaw”.