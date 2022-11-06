6 hours ago

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Ansgar Knauff of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Olympiastadion on March 05, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

German-born Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff grabbed the winner for his German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in their 2-1 win against Augsburg.

The home side started the game in dominant fashion as they grabbed the opener in under one minute through Mergim Berisha.

Sebastien Rode pulled parity for the ways side Eintracht Frankfurt in the 13th minute to make it 1-1.

Ansgar Knauff who has endured a difficult campaign unlike last season where he shone in the Europa League was introduced into the game in the 46th minute as a replacement for Luca Pellegrino.

18 minutes later it was all joy as the Dortmund-owned winger had scored for his side to hand them all three points in the game.

Knauff has not been on form this campaign like last season and the goal is his first of the season and will be hoping it will reignite his campaign.

He was not selected by Germany or Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old winger was born in Germany to a German mother and a Ghanaian father but was raised single-handedly by his mother.