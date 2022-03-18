22 minutes ago

Veteran Ghanaian midfielder Anthony Annan has completed a move to Finnish side TPS Turku on an initial one year deal with an option to renew for a further year.

The 35 year old joins the 13th club of his professional career spanning nearly two decades.

Annan who has made Finland a home the last few years was without a club since departing Finnish side Inter Turku in January after just two appearances.

His latest club will be the third team he will be playing for in Finland after spells at HJK and Inter Turku.

The diminutive Ghanaian midfielder played for HJK where he won three titles in two different spells.

Annan is fondly remember by many Ghanaian for his impressive display for Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The midfielder is well traveled having played for the likes of Rosenborg, IK Start, Schalke 04, Stabaek, Vittese Arhem among others.

He has been capped 67 times for Ghana since making his debut against Brazil in 2007 at the Råsunda Stadium, Stockholm, Sweden when Ghana lost 0–1.