The ban on the movement of ruminants and donkeys, slaughtering, sale, and consumption of meat and meat products in the Upper East Region, has been lifted effective Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The Ministry on May 31, 2023, imposed a ban on the movement of ruminants and donkeys, slaughtering, sale amongst others in the Binduri district of the Region, following reports and confirmed cases of anthrax.

However, the Ministry said the situation has since been contained with no recorded case of the disease since June 14, 2023, hence the lifting of the ban.

“On 31st May 2023, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture imposed a ban on the movement of ruminants and donkeys, slaughtering, sale, and consumption of meat and meat products in the Binduri district of the Upper East Region. This followed reports and confirmed cases of anthrax, an acute bacteria disease transferable from animals to humans.”

“The situation has since been contained with no recorded case of the disease since 14th June 2023.

In view of the above, and based on expert advice, the ban on the movement of ruminants and donkeys, slaughtering, sale, and consumption of meat and meat products in the Upper East Region is hereby lifted effective Tuesday, 11th July 2023,” the Ministry of Agric stated in its statement.

The Ministry indicated that strict measures will be enforced despite the ban to ensure that animal slaughter is done under close supervision by veterinary officers.

“Notwithstanding this directive, the following measures will apply and be strictly enforced: the slaughter of all animals should be under close supervision of the veterinary and environmental health officers at designated abattoirs and slaughter slabs; food vendors/ restaurants and owners/butchers will be arrested and prosecuted for the sale of meat and meat products of animals whose slaughtering was not supervised by the veterinary or environmental health officers; all dead animals should be promptly reported to veterinary or environmental health officers as well as people in authority for immediate investigation; at all costs, the public is advised to desist from eating the meat of animals found dead,” the Ministry of Food and Agriculture mentioned.

Source: citifmonline