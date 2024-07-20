7 hours ago

Lawyer and human rights activist Martin Kpebu has stated that the bill seeking to restrict the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, queers, and other persons with non-heterosexual sexual orientations, known widely as the anti-gay bill or the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill of 2021, passed by Parliament, is not likely to become law.

This is due to the limited time the Supreme Court has to decide on its constitutionality.

According to Mr. Kpebu, given the legal schedule for the year, the Supreme Court may not have enough time to decide on the case, which would then enable President Akufo-Addo to assent to the bill.

"It will only take a miracle for it to become law. Lawyers are going on vacation and will only deal with emergency cases. This gay bill does not qualify as an emergency case. The court will resume hearings after mid-October, but there are still quite a number of steps to take before the court reaches a decision. Practically, this bill is not likely to become law," Mr. Kpebu explained.

The Supreme Court recently deferred its ruling on whether Parliament had the authority to transmit the anti-gay bill to the Presidency for him to assent into law.

Source: MyNewsGh.com