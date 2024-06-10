3 hours ago

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth scores their 1st goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 19, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has singled out Liverpool and Netherlands captain Virgil Van Dijk as the most formidable defender he has ever faced.

The AFC Bournemouth striker, who has encountered numerous top defenders in the English Premier League, including Brazil's Thiago Silva and Manchester City's Ruben Diaz, highlighted Van Dijk's intimidating presence as particularly challenging.

Reflecting on his experience, the 24-year-old Semenyo shared an anecdote that underscored Van Dijk's impact on the field.

“The hardest defender I faced is Van Dijk. I remember running behind then all I hear is this man’s footstep ‘DUM DUM DUM’ chasing me. I tried to shoot, but his aura put me off. It’s tough," Semenyo recounted on the podcast *Ear Your Stripes*.

Despite the daunting presence of the Dutchman, Semenyo did manage to score against Liverpool in the recently concluded season.

This goal was part of a successful campaign for the former Bristol City attacker, where he netted 8 goals for Bournemouth, contributing to their best-ever performance in the Premier League.

Currently, Semenyo is with the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, as they prepare for their crucial World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

His experiences and performances in the Premier League are expected to bolster the Black Stars' attacking options as they aim to secure their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.