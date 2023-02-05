14 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo made his English Premier League debut for his new side AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at the Amex Stadium.

A late header from Japanese forward Karou Mitoma condemned his relegation-threatened side to defeat in what was an impressive showing from the Ghanaian.

The former Bristol City forward penned a four and half year contract with his new side for a fee reported to be 10 million pounds after joining on transfer deadline day.

Cherries debutant Antoine Semenyo had a shot blocked by the retreating Pervis Estupinan in a delicately poised second half before Mitoma's late header broke the visitors' hearts.

Semenyo's tremendous solo run midway through the second period deserved a better outcome - but the former Bristol City player was thwarted by Estupinan's block.

The Ghanaian who lasted the entire duration of the game completed 11 out of his 15 passes, had one goal-bound effort blocked, 32 touches, completed 1 out of 2 dribbles and won two fouls for his side.

Semenyo faced compatriot Tariq Lamptey who was impressed throughout the game till he was substituted in the 75th minute for Facundo Bounanotte.