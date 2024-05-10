5 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has earned a nomination for AFC Bournemouth's Player of the Season award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the team's performance this season.

Semenyo's exceptional form has been pivotal in Bournemouth's solid performance, propelling them to a mid-table position with just two games remaining in the season.

Fans of the club will have the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidate, with nominees comprising players who have made over ten appearances throughout the season.

Semenyo finds himself in contention for the top award alongside English forward Dominic Solanke, reflecting his remarkable impact in his first full season with Bournemouth.

Despite facing setbacks earlier in the campaign due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, Semenyo has emerged as one of Andoni Iraola's key players, showcasing his strength and goal-scoring prowess.

Since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has overcome initial challenges, including injuries, to establish himself as a prominent figure in the squad. His contribution of eight Premier League goals and two assists underscores his significance to the team's success.

As the voting process commences, Semenyo's nomination highlights his remarkable journey and his pivotal role in Bournemouth's campaign, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the season.