10 hours ago

Black Stars attacker Antoine Semenyo has opened up about the disappointment he faced after being turned away by Crystal Palace's youth academy.

Despite carving out a successful career at Bournemouth, Semenyo still carries the memory of being rejected by the London club.

Semenyo underwent a youth trial with Palace but was ultimately deemed not up to the standard required to join the club's academy.

This rejection was a bitter pill for the young player, who harbored dreams of making it with the Eagles.

"I went to quite a few clubs and was told the same thing, that I wasn’t good enough," Semenyo shared in an interview with Sky Sports. "It’s tough as a kid hearing that."

The rejection by Palace hit Semenyo particularly hard, especially since he had extended his trial period and genuinely believed he would secure a spot.

When the news didn't go his way, he was devastated and even contemplated giving up on football entirely.

"I remember getting into the car crying and saying to my dad; 'Why does this keep happening?'," Semenyo recounted. "I stopped playing football for a year after that."

However, Semenyo eventually found his footing again and joined Bristol City's academy.

From there, he steadily progressed to the first team and eventually earned a transfer to Bournemouth.

Today, Semenyo has become a key figure in the Cherries' lineup, notching six goals and two assists in 35 games across all competitions.

Despite his current success, Semenyo still looks back on his time at Palace with a mix of sadness and determination.

He acknowledges that he could have easily given up on his dreams, but instead chose to persevere and prove his doubters wrong.