3 hours ago

In the aftermath of Ghana's 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the first of two friendly matches, Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has shared his thoughts on the missed chances that could have altered the outcome of the game.

Despite Ghana's efforts, they suffered a defeat against the Super Eagles at the Stade de Marrakesh, with Cyril Dessers scoring the opener for Nigeria from a penalty kick while Ghana trailed 1-0.

Semenyo, who had multiple opportunities to equalize for Ghana, acknowledged the inherent unpredictability of football, particularly for forwards.

Despite his disappointment at not converting those chances, he remains hopeful for future opportunities.

"Missing chances is a natural part of being a striker. Sometimes you score, sometimes you don't. Today just wasn't my day, but I'll review those moments and aim to capitalize on them in our next game," he remarked.

Following Dessers' goal, Ademola Lookman added to Nigeria's tally, with Jordan Ayew later converting a penalty kick for the Black Stars.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars are determined to bounce back from their defeat as they prepare to face the Ugandan Cranes in their final friendly match on Tuesday at the Stade de Marrakech.