44 minutes ago

Ghana striker Antoine Selorm Semenyo delivered a stellar performance for AFC Bournemouth in their remarkable comeback victory against Luton Town on Wednesday.

Semenyo was the catalyst behind Bournemouth's sensational turnaround, scoring twice to inspire his team to a thrilling 4-3 triumph at the Vitality Stadium.

Luton Town had surged ahead with a commanding 3-0 lead by halftime, courtesy of goals from Tahith Chong in the 9th minute and Chiedozie Ogbene, followed by a strike from Ross Barkley just before the break, assisted by Issa Kabore.

However, Bournemouth launched a spirited comeback in the second half, with Dominic Solanke netting shortly after the interval to kickstart their resurgence.

Ukrainian defender Ilya Zabarnyi further narrowed the deficit, setting the stage for Semenyo's heroics.

Semenyo showcased his prowess by leveling the scoreline in the 64th minute, displaying remarkable composure under pressure.

The Black Stars attacker then completed the remarkable comeback with a clinical finish in the 83rd minute, sealing victory for Bournemouth after receiving a precise pass from Turkish forward Enes Unal.

With his two goals in this match, Semenyo's tally for the season rises to seven, along with one assist, from 24 appearances for Bournemouth.