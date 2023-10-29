1 hour ago

Antoine Semenyo, the Black Stars striker, found the back of the net for Bournemouth as they secured their first victory of the English Premier League campaign.

In their match against Burnley, Bournemouth initially fell behind but later rallied to win the game.

The away side took the lead in the match with a fierce strike by Charlies Taylor after a corner kick.

Bournemouth quickly responded and equalized when Antoine Semenyo dispossessed Taylor, resulting in a low finish into the far corner of the net.

Bournemouth had several chances to take the lead, with Marcus Tavernier missing a great opportunity moments before Semenyo's equalizer.

Chris Mepham, Philip Billing, and Dominic Solanke also squandered good chances as Bournemouth put pressure on their opponents.

In the second half, Jay Rodriguez, a substitute for Burnley, appeared to have secured a draw for his team, but his goal was ruled out for offside following a lengthy VAR review.

Radu, Bournemouth's goalkeeper, made a crucial save to deny Sander Berge in stoppage time, although Burnley contended that Taylor's delivery from the right-wing had struck Mepham's hand as he attempted to challenge the Norwegian midfielder in the air.

The victory eases some of the pressure on Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, and his team climbed above Burnley in the league standings, moving out of the relegation zone.

Semenyo has now scored two goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League this season.