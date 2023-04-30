1 hour ago

Bournemouth secured a crucial victory at the Vitality Stadium, which takes them one step closer to retaining their Premier League status, while Leeds' worries of being relegated deepened further.

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo grabbed his first goal for the Cherries since joining them from Bristol City in the January transfer window.

Jefferson Lerma opened the scoring for Bournemouth with a spectacular first-time shot before doubling his side's lead with a powerful finish from a corner, both goals coming in the first half.

Although Leeds managed to pull a goal back through a Patrick Bamford header, Dominic Solanke's clinical finish ensured that Bournemouth had a two-goal cushion again.

Despite their best efforts to mount a comeback, Leeds were unable to find a way past Bournemouth's goalkeeper Neto, who made some crucial saves to deny them.

A late goal from substitute Antoine Semenyo, his first Premier League goal for Bournemouth in ten games, sealed the victory for the hosts.

The result leaves Javi Gracia's Leeds side only one point above the relegation zone, with goal difference being the only thing keeping them out of the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth, managed by Gary O'Neil, climbed to 13th in the Premier League table, with a 10-point advantage over the drop zone.