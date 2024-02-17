3 hours ago

Ghanaian footballer Antoine Semenyo continued his impressive form for AFC Bournemouth, finding the back of the net for the fourth time since joining the club at the beginning of the second half of the season.

In a thrilling English Premier League encounter against Newcastle United at St James' Park, the Cherries managed to secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw earlier today.

Dominik Solanke opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the 51st minute, only to see Anthony Gordon equalize for Newcastle from the penalty spot just seven minutes later.

However, Bournemouth quickly regained the lead in the 69th minute through a well-executed team move that culminated in Semenyo firing a powerful shot past the goalkeeper, leaving him with no chance to save.

Despite their hopes of securing victory, Bournemouth was denied by a late equalizer from Ritchie, resulting in both teams sharing the points.

With this goal, Semenyo has now been directly involved in five goals this season, scoring four and providing one assist.

Semenyo will be hoping to keep his place when his side faces champions Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium in their next game.