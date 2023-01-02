1 hour ago

Black Stars and Coventry City forward Antoine Semenyo was on target for his Championship side on New Year's day at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The forward's goal gave his side a deserving draw after the home side had opened the scores in the early minutes of the game.

Jake Bidwell drew first blood for the host in the 12th minute after connecting with a header from close range.

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo pulled parity for his side on the stroke of the half-hour mark as he converted from a rebound after the initial shot was blocked.

Semenyo whose season has been blighted by injuries scored his fifth goal of the season with his goal on Sunday.

Coventry - who played out a goalless draw with Cardiff midweek - remains in 13th place in the table.

Bristol City, who similarly drew 0-0 away to Millwall in their previous match, stay 19th and now have only one win in their past 10 as manager Nigel Pearson tries to ease some of the pressure.

It was Coventry who started the better of the two sides with Martyn Waghorn forcing a save out of Max O'Leary inside two minutes.

Semenyo was part of the Ghana squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he made some substitute appearances in games against Portugal and Uruguay.