1 hour ago

Antoine Semenyo is turning heads in England—and not just among Bournemouth fans. The Ghanaian striker has kicked off the 2025/26 Premier League season with a bang, clinching both the Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for August at AFC Bournemouth, marking a sensational double triumph.

Semenyo’s award-winning strike came in Bournemouth’s opening clash against Liverpool. Picking up the ball deep in his own half, the 25-year-old bulldozed through the Reds’ midfield before unleashing a thunderous finish past Alisson Becker. It was a goal that combined pace, power, and precision—earning him the club’s Goal of the Month and a nomination for the Premier League’s top goal award, narrowly losing out to Dominik Szoboszlai.

Your first @StrategicSols Goal of the Month winner for 2025/26 🏆 Another award for Antoine Semenyo 👏 This goal was simply breathtaking 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SmKYsYuib0

— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) September 17, 2025

In just four Premier League appearances this season, Semenyo has already racked up:



3 goals



2 assists



2 Team of the Week selections

His brace against Liverpool and decisive assist against Wolves have made him a standout performer in manager Andoni Iraola’s setup. His relentless energy and attacking flair have also helped Bournemouth secure key results, including a gritty win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Semenyo’s form is not only electrifying the Premier League but also fueling pride back home in Ghana. With his name now circulating among Europe’s top scouts, he’s quickly becoming one of the Black Stars’ most in-form players. His performances have sparked comparisons with fellow Ghanaian talents like Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey—but right now, Semenyo is stealing the spotlight.

As Bournemouth prepare to host Newcastle United this Sunday, all eyes will be on Semenyo to see if he can extend his blistering run. With momentum on his side and confidence soaring, the Ghanaian forward looks poised to continue his ascent—and perhaps add another accolade to his growing collection.