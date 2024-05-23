18 minutes ago

AFC Bournemouth have clinched the Oracle Most Improbable Comeback award, thanks to a stunning brace by Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo during a memorable Premier League match against Luton Town.

In a dramatic encounter at Vitality Park in March, the Cherries staged an incredible comeback from three goals down to secure a 4-3 victory over Luton Town. Semenyo's standout performance, which earned him the Man of the Match title, was pivotal in this remarkable turnaround.

He scored twice in the final 25 minutes, sealing the win for Bournemouth and marking one of the season's most thrilling comebacks.

This accolade marks the second consecutive year that Bournemouth have won the Most Improbable Comeback award, highlighting their resilience and fighting spirit in the Premier League.

For Antoine Semenyo, the 2023/24 season was his best in the English top-flight.

The 24-year-old forward contributed significantly to Bournemouth's campaign, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

His impressive form throughout the season played a crucial role in helping the Cherries maintain their Premier League status.

Semenyo's exceptional performances in March earned him a nomination for the Premier League Player of the Month award.

Additionally, his consistent displays saw him voted as Bournemouth's Player of the Month during the recently concluded season.

This recognition not only celebrates Bournemouth's collective effort but also underscores Semenyo's individual brilliance and potential as a key player in the Premier League.