3 hours ago

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has made his return to the managerial spotlight, securing a three-year contract as the new head coach of Napoli.

The 54-year-old Italian tactician has been out of management since departing Tottenham by mutual consent in March 2023, following a brief 16-month tenure.

Conte's appointment comes with a decorated coaching career, including notable successes such as winning the Premier League title with Chelsea in the 2016-17 season and clinching the FA Cup in his second year before his departure in 2018.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Conte remarked, "Napoli is a place of global importance. I am happy and excited at the idea of ​​sitting on the blue bench," referencing Napoli's iconic blue colors.

He added, "I can certainly promise one thing, I will do my utmost for the growth of the team and the club. My commitment, together with that of my staff, will be total."

Conte's coaching prowess was further highlighted during his time at Inter Milan, where he guided the club to their first Serie A title in 11 years in 2021.

Prior to that, he enjoyed immense success at Juventus, leading the club to three consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014.

Napoli, who ended their 33-year wait for a Serie A title just last year, have faced challenges in replicating their previous success and finished tenth in the league standings.

Francesco Calzona, previously with the Slovakian national team, took interim charge of the club in February until the end of the season, following the dismissal of manager Walter Mazzarri after a brief three-month tenure.

With Conte's wealth of experience and proven track record, Napoli fans are hopeful for a resurgence under his leadership.