Royal Antwerp defender Wesley Hoedt has hit out hard at Anderlecht's teen sensation Jeremy Doku for his behaviour on the pitch when the two sides met in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

Royal Antwerp played as host to Anderlect in the Belgian Pro league in a match which ended 0-0 after 90 minutes but the Dutchman was not impressed with Jeremy Doku.

Hoedt received a yellow card during the game after the referee had adjudged the Dutchman to have fouled the Belgian born Ghanaian winger but replays showed it was a dive from Doku.

The Dutchman was furious with the young attacker. “I didn't even hit that guy. And then he came to me with his finger on his mouth.

Really ridiculous, serious ... Such a child of fifteen or sixteen years, "He told Play Sports.

Referee Nathan Verboomen also got a big blow.

"It was really not good when it came to arbitration," said Hoedt.

“In the first half, their centre back Elias Cobbaut, Should have gotten a yellow for handball as Buta went for goal.

Anderlecht made dozens of mistakes, but the referee barely noticed nor intervene.

And then we immediately get yellow for nothing. "he concluded.