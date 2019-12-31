2 hours ago

The chief of Anum-Asamankese Traditional area in the Lower West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region, Barima Essah Kwasi Mensah Bediako III, has organized a gettogether for over 600 residents in the area.

The chief also donated a package of items such as bags of rice, sugar, clothes, assorted drinks, adult diapers, among others to the nursing mothers, the aged, widows, disabled and the less privileged in the community.

Barima Nssah Bediako III noted that when he was installed as chief, one of his social responsibilities was to give back to society. He entreated all to develop the act of giving.

Aside the donation, the chief also registered about 100 of the residents unto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for free.

He further pleaded on the government to consider building a second cycle institution in the area to enhance education.

He, however, appealed to the commuters to rally behind the government to succeed so they can also benefit from the national cake.

Below are images from the occasion: