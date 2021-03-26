2 hours ago

Work on the 330,000 volts Anwomaso-Bolgatanga transmission line is expected to be completed by August 2021.

The 551-kilometre line will reduce pressure on the Kumasi substation and serve as a bypass to the Northern part of the country when completed.

It is also expected to strengthen transmission lines in the country to ensure stable power supply.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), Jonathan Amoako-Baah who visited the construction site at Krapa in the Ejisu Municipality was hopeful power supply will stabilize when the project is completed.

“We are building the biggest tower in the electrical transmission network. We are here because of issues of outages that have happened in recent times especially around the Kumasi area. The nature of power system is such that about 90 percent of power generation is located at Aboadze, Tema and Akosombo and we need to transport power all the way from those places to Kumasi and North.”

“What happens is that during transmission, some of the power is lost on the way. If we do not do anything about it, we will have a total system collapse as happened on the 7th of March.”

Mr Amoako-Baah said a request had been made for a generating plant to be installed in Kumasi.

He indicated that with the measures put in place, the phenomenon of low voltages would cease to exist and there would be a continuous supply of power in Kumasi and its environs.

Mr Amoako-Baah appealed to consumers within Kumasi to bear with the company as it addresses these challenges.

A challenge with GRIDCo’s power system led to a total system shutdown and total power outage nationwide on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

This affected the Bulk Supply Points (BPSs) in the country.

