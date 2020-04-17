12 minutes ago

Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has undergone a test for Coronavirus.

This could be part of a measure by government to have all appointees tested for the novel viral disease, which has so far claimed eight lives in Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his family underwent the tests last month, a day before his birthday. Results were negative.

Staff of his office, numbering 98, also underwent tests.

Government appointees were also rostered to undergo tests in order to clear them, especially those who lead the fight against coronavirus.

On Thursday, writing in the Financial Times, Mr Ofori-Atta announced that he has also undergone the test for Covid-19.

“I have also been tested for Covid-19 and am anxiously awaiting the results,” he stated.

He concluded his piece: “I am sleepy. I murmur through Psalm 23: “The Lord is my shepherd . . .”

Source: 3news.com