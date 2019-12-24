1 hour ago

Former Deputy General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has for the second time refused to comment on Dr. Bawumia’s assertion that President Akufo-Addo has achieved 72 percent of his manifesto promises to Ghanaians.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Atta Mills Institute had earlier on Monday, 9th December, 2019 refused to respond to a question if the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Akufo-Addo should be voted out in 2020.

According to him, he is a consultant to various political parties across the world and will therefore not put himself in the position to compromise his work.

Another opportunity to criticize the Akufo-Addo government on its supposed 72 percent manifesto achievement was presented to him on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show on Monday, 23rd December, 2019 and he blatantly swerved the question, with the excuse that he was not called for that issue.

“ . . the issue to discuss is about the retired Chief Justice Madam Sophia Akuffo and not to comment on President Akufo-Addo’s 72 percent manifesto achievement stated by Dr. Bawumia,” he said.

“Let’s stay focus, I beg you,” he added when the host, Kwami Nkrumah 'Tikese' pushed him to comment on the NPP's Annual Delegates Conference.

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says former President John Dramani Mahama must be joking as the NPP Government has fulfilled about 72% of their campaign promises.

He says they have if not completed, completed most policies they promised Ghanaians during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

Speaking at the NPP’s Annual Delegates Conference at the trade fair center in Accra, he explained that they will soon put the data out for Ghanaians to know the level of development under the NPP Government.

He expressed his appreciation to the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo for making it possible for them to achieve and restoring the economic growth of the country.

The economic indicators show that the economy has been restored back to its feet following the abysmal and shambolic performance of the Mahama administration.

So many Ghanaians were suffering when we took office, The Vice President added that, when the NDC took over power, they began to reverse the positives chalked under the NPP and every sector of the country began plummeting.

“This is the result of giving a contract to a mason who does not understand the plan of the building,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

Peacefmonline