54 minutes ago

Popular Ghanaian musician now turned pastor, Papa Shee has turned tongues rolling following his recent comments. According to the evangelist, the devil (satan) is very cleric, and he puts men into tight corners always.

The ‘Koyon so’ crooner said so with his reason being the term Hello means “Hell oo”.

According to him, whoever answers a call by saying ‘hello’ is bound for hell fire. Yes- you read that right!

Papa Shee indicated that he answers calls by saying ‘Hallelujah’ or ‘Amen’ since he knows the implication of the word ‘hello’.

“The Enemy is very crafty. You can say ‘praise the Lord, or Amen or Good morning, Good afternoon when you receive a call. Words are very powerful.

The enemy is very crafty. Hello, and other words are all terms the devil has devised. Hello means ‘HELL OOO’, Evangelist Papa Shee added,