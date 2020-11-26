2 hours ago

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has during his campaign in Gamabaga in the North East Region urged the people to give the NDC the chance come December 7 if they want to see development projects in their area.

According to him anytime the people in that area see development projects is when the NDC is in power and has therefore urged the people in that area to massively vote the NDC into power.

He has accused the ruling NPP government of abandoning roads and other infrastructure projects that were started during the NDC regime.

The NDC flagbearer cited the Walewale, Nalerigu, Bonkprugu to Nakpanduri road which has been abandoned by the current government and the Gamabaga College of Education.

Speaking at the forecourt of the Gambaga Palace to a large crowd deep into the night on Wednesday, the opposition leader told the people that they have the chance to return NDC to power if the want to see development.

"We have the chance to bring NDC back to office anytime we see development in this area it is when NDC is in power, for four years now really what has the NPP done in this area."

"And all the work we were doing here has come to a standstill we started the road from Walewale and brought it all the way to Nalerigu it was supposed to continue to Bonkprugu and all the way to Nakpanduri to hit the Eastern corridor road since the NDC left office nothing the road has come to a stand still."

"We established the Gambaga College of Education and we started to put the infrastructure in the school as soon as we left office all the work has come to a standstill." he added.