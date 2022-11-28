4 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has questioned why Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is seeking funding again for the Pwalugu Dam Project.

This comes on the back of the government’s plans to ask the World Bank for funding for the construction of the Pwalugu Multi-purpose dam project.

The construction of the Pwalugu Multi-purpose dam project in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region was earmarked to commence by the end of April 2020.

The project covers an irrigation facility, which will also serve as a flood control mechanism, a 60MW of Hydropower and 50 MW of Solar power to augment electricity supply to the five regions of the North.

However, speaking at the launch of the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project in Bolgatanga, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia hinted that the project has been hit with financial challenges and will have to turn to the World Bank for financial assistance.

But, the Builsa South MP says he cannot fathom why the government should be requesting for more funds before the project can commence.

“Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia tells us why the Pwalugu Dam Project needs funding when on 26th February 2020 Parliament approved the $895.43-million contract agreement for the Pwalugu dam, irrigation, and hydro projects?

“What happened to the facility approved for the project?” the lawmaker queried on his Twitter handle.

Mr. Bawumia during the SOCO project launch informed the World Bank that the government will be knocking at their door for the Pwalugu multipurpose dam project to see the light of day.

“One of the major projects that the government has a major intention to see happen in the Northern regions of Ghana because it will really impact on climate resilience, food production, flood control and so on is the Pwalugu multipurpose dam project. The Pwalugu multipurpose dam project is a project that I believe the World Bank should really take a keen interest in and development partners as well.

“Government is trying to make a start, we are facing some of the financial challenges as many other countries are at the moment. But we want to make sure that this project sees the like of day and is completed. So, I want to put it on the table that we will be discussing this project further with you [World Bank] so that we can see its construction.”