The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 Elections, John Dramani Mahama has donated an amount of GHS10,000 to the families of the teenagers who drowned at the Apam beach last Sunday, March 7, 2021, as well as an amount of GHS 3,000 to the Apam Fishermen Council.

The donation was made on behalf of Mr. Mahama by his 2020 Running Mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

She commiserated with the bereaved families as well as the families of the survivors and said the donations are to support traditional rituals and the burial service of the young victims of the fatal incident.

She also registered her profound gratitude and appreciation to all persons who have risen to the challenge both with rescue efforts and material support.

She particularly thanked the rescue teams, the Fishermen Council, the youth of Apam, management and staff of St. Luke Catholic Hospital, and the District Police Command.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan-Mensah together with other colleagues of the Central Regional MP’s Caucus such as Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, James Gyakye Quayeson, Abeiku Crentsil, David Vondee and Gizella Tetteh Agbotui.

Theophilus Aidoo Mensah, the Central Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Kojo Quansah, Regional Secretary, Ms. Faustina Lamptey, Regional Women Organiser, Alhaji Muhammed Kassim, Constituency Chairman and his executives were all part of the entourage.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier donated GHS36,000 to the bereaved families and chiefs of Apam.