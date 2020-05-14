53 minutes ago

Self-acclaimed queen of comedy, TV and radio personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has ordered local media house Accra FM and Nana Romeo to apologize to Kidi for embarrassing him on their show.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger in a video on her Instagram page cited by GhanaWeb, regardless of the fact that Kidi was late for the interview, they had no right to disrespect and embarrass him the way they did.

She questioned whether Kidi and his management begged Accra FM to have an interview for which they thought they had the right to do what they did.

The visibly angry comedienne urged other artistes to stand with Kidi to demand an unqualified apology from Accra FM for causing such an embarrassment to the musician

“I want to find out, did Kidi call Accra FM for an interview or he was invited? Because if I am coming to your radio program for an interview, where you will play adverts and if I am late for 25 minutes, you disrespect me? I don’t know, except artistes with dead careers, I want you to stand with Kidi and demand for an apology from Accra FM,” she stated angrily amid other unprintable words.

Background Host of the mid-morning show on Accra 100.5FM, Nana Romeo, on Thursday 14th May, sacked musician Kidi from the studios for reporting at 11:25, for an interview which was scheduled for 11am,

An obviously disappointed Nana Romeo called Kidi out for being late, and for doing that consistently with Accra FM and called off the interview.

Kidi apologized for his action saying: “I apologize for this, I don’t mean to disrespect anybody. I don’t like the way I have been spoken to this morning but I apologize.