3 hours ago

Convener of the Pensioners Bondholders Forum, Dr Adu Anane Antwi, says the Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam’s recent apology to Ghanaians for the hardships experienced due to the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) does not undo the pain endured during the period.

Dr Adam’s apology came after Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong advised members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to admit their mistakes in the management of the economy and apologize to Ghanaians.

Subsequently, during a town hall meeting in Accra on Tuesday, Dr Amin Adam explained that the DDEP was a requirement set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), making its implementation necessary.

However, Dr Anane Antwi stated that although it is customary to accept an apology when an individual apologises for a mistake, the apology does not rectify the pain and hurt his members suffered.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on August 7, he said “Apologies does not solve problems that has been caused by one’s actions.

“If I slap you and later on I apologise. You still have gotten my slap- the slap I gave you and so that is the challenge I have. Apologies, yes, fine people will accept it but it would solve the problem that this action that one’s action has created.”

Also, the Finance Minister said there has been significant improvement in the economy and stressed that he is confident the crisis is over.

However, the Convener of the Pensioners Bondholders Forum said he did not share the same view, especially because invested funds were still locked up by the government.

“You can’t talk about having improved things when invested funds are still locked up in this financial market,” he added.

He insisted that, until every one got their monies back from the financial market, he can not support Dr Adams claim.

Source: Myjoyonline