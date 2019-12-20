1 hour ago

Failed Assemblyman is counting his losses after using all his life savings to campaign for the elections.

Nana Adabor Ibrahim Issah Ampim, a barber by profession vying to be the Assemblyman for Adukrom Nima in the Ashanti Region lost to Abdul Rashid who polled 1,056 of the total votes cast.

Hon. Aponkye, as he is popularly called, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Friday said he procured cups, bread, and margarine to complement the porridge he shared to constituents on voting day.

This philanthropic work to win votes, he explained has depleted all his savings he intended to use to expand his shop.

He is, therefore, appealing for support to get back to his feet as he prepares to contest the parliamentary elections.

Hon. Aponkye added that the only reason he will abandon his pursuit of justice at the Supreme Court is for government to pay back his money.

"I have lost a lot of money in pursuit of this seat. I'm not partisan so I didn't get any support. So in order to stop me from suing them, they should just pay me back. Alternatively, we can sue the EC as well," he said.