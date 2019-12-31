1 hour ago

Ashantigold Midfielder Appiah McCarthy will return to full scale training next month, official information indicates.

The “reliable distributor” has been battling with injury for some months now.

He has been sidelined since his return from the 2019 WAFU Cup was given a six week precautionary treatment plan at the beginning of the month of December (2019), and is set to recover from a mild knee injury sustained in the course of the Normalization Committee Special Competition, after commencing gym work last week.

Appiah McCarthy, who have had a relatively smooth recovery process is expected to commence full scale training by the 15th of January, days after the Miners clash with Legon Cities in Accra.

Per the initial medical review, the Midfielder will be available for selection in the Miners Fifth week fixture against Berekum Chelsea at the Len Clay stadium.