3 hours ago

The Chairman of the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team, Benito Owusu-Bio, has assured the people of Appiatse that prompt action was being taken to move them to a temporary resettlement site by May 1, this year.

He said the move was to prevent further hardship on the people, especially as the rains descend.

Mr. Owusu-Bio, who is the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Lands and Forestry, said 40 buildings owned by Future Global Resources (FGR) were being refurbished for immediate resettlement of the victims of the January 20, 2022 explosion that ravaged the Appiatse community and claimed 13 lives.

A statement issued by the deputy minister said, "Funding has already been allocated for this work and it is proceeding earnestly."

Displacement

Scores of residents of Appiatse community, who are currently putting up in tents, were displaced following a downpour last Thursday.

They were left at the mercy of the weather after rainstorm blew away some of the tents.

While solidarising with the people, Mr. Owusu-Bio said, the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Team would do its best to improve their condition.

"On behalf of government and the ministry, I wish to register my deepest concerns about this situation. The people of Appiatse have demonstrated admirable resilience so far, as we work with them to rebuild their township. The impact of the heavy downpour, however, is an additional challenge and we wish to encourage them to take heart," he said.

Collaboration

He added that in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the team had put in place immediate interventions such as replacement of destroyed tents and provision of warmers for the victims.

"Members of the Reconstruction Implementation Team and the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Coordinating Council are on hand to receive specific concerns and these will be addressed speedily as we have always done," he added.