2 hours ago

Legendary Ghanaian music producer Appiah Dankwah popularly known as Appietus has said the music industry will struggle to recover after the Coronavirus pandemic

With the ban on public gatherings due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the music industry had been hit massively especially with the cancellations of shows, festivals among others in what is expected to be a massive setback for various industry players.

But the award-winning producer who has numerous hits to his credit said aspects of the entertainment industry would suffer if the situation worsens.

“So many sectors have been massively hit and the entertainment industry has not been spared either and it would affect individuals and groups in the music business.

“Musicians can still record songs and release them but in an industry where players largely depend on shows and festival to earn a living it means some would certainly be affected,’’ he told Ghana News Agency.

Appietus urged musicians to seek different ways to go about their music business and was hopeful that this would get better in the near future.