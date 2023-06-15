1 hour ago

Award-winning music producer Appiah Danquah, popularly known as Appietus, says the Guinness World Record for the Music Producer with the most hit songs is within his reach.

He has served notice he is updating a list of artistes and hit songs he has produced as he is just four songs away from equalling the current record held by American-Japanese Johnny Kitagawa.

Kitagawa currently holds the record with 232 songs and Appietus claims he now has 228 from his update, which he posted on Facebook on Wednesday, June 14.

Among some of the songs in the list are Angelina and Shordy by Praye in 2005, Tuabodom and Come Back To Me by Nkasei, Sarkodie’s Azonto Fiesta, Obrafour’s Heavy, among others.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0EqKLFXni2v2K4VN15AzUbw9Uv4LmoyJK5pHXB9cbApXp9vsmz2heR6WLd5nEgz8wl&id=1247354738&mibextid=Nif5oz

Source: 3news.com