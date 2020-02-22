58 minutes ago

Renowned music producer, Appietus, popularly known for his distinctive verses on hit songs such as 5Five’s ‘Muje Baya’ and ‘Azonto Fiesta’, has revealed how he created the ‘language’.

While many may not understand the meaning of the words, the music producer, speaking in an interview on Showbiz 927 on 3FM with MzGee, says the language – Tus language – is unique to him.

Appietus, born Appiah Dankwah, revealed that he has been using that unique language since childhood but he only used it commercially for the first time in 2013.

He narrated that music group 5Five, during the production of their hit song ‘Muje Baya’ in 2013, confessed that they couldn’t get a chorus for the song.

“They say the thing I dey do [the unique language] make I do for top make we release the song,” he said and added that he was shocked when it became a hit.