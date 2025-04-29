1 hour ago

Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to introduce anti-glare screens in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro due to production limitations, sparking disappointment among users anticipating the long-awaited feature.

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro to Miss Out on Promised Anti-Glare Display

Apple is said to have scrapped its ambitious plans to bring anti-glare screen technology to its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, dealing a blow to users hoping for improved screen visibility and scratch resistance.

According to industry sources cited by MacRumors, Apple’s decision stems from persistent difficulties in producing the new advanced displays at scale. The anti-reflection coating, already available on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, was widely expected to be a major highlight of the iPhone 17 Pro. However, it appears the feature will not make its debut—at least not this year.

Apple’s Investment in Display Technology Falls Short

Apple had previously invested billions in Japanese manufacturing technology designed to produce ultra-hard glass with enhanced anti-reflective properties. These machines were reportedly shipped to China to integrate the new technology into Apple’s supply chain.

The planned displays were expected to significantly reduce screen glare while offering increased scratch resistance—an upgrade particularly valued by users who often operate their devices in bright outdoor environments. But insiders now reveal that the coating application process has proven to be slow and inefficient, making it impractical to roll out the feature across all iPhone 17 Pro models planned for production this year.

Anti-Glare Technology Already Exists in Other Apple Devices

While iPhone users may have to wait, Apple already offers anti-reflection coatings as an optional feature on its iPad Pro and MacBook Pro lines. These nano-texture displays reduce glare and reflections, enhancing usability in well-lit environments, but come at a premium price.

Samsung, on the other hand, continues to implement anti-glare technology across its Galaxy S Ultra series. Unlike Apple, Samsung’s smaller production scale for these high-end models allows for easier integration of the advanced display coating.

iPhone 17 Air to Skip Anti-Glare but Gains 120Hz Support

As for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air—positioned as a more affordable alternative to the Pro models—no anti-glare display is expected. However, reports suggest the device will feature a 120Hz refresh rate, marking a notable upgrade in screen performance for the mid-range lineup.

Despite the setback, Apple’s decision to delay the anti-glare feature may not be permanent. Many anticipate that the company will revisit the technology for the iPhone 18 series, especially as competition from Samsung and other manufacturers continues to intensify.

Apple’s Strategic Delay Leaves Users Disappointed

For now, users hoping to see anti-glare screens in the iPhone 17 Pro will need to wait. While many rely on third-party screen protectors, the absence of a built-in anti-reflection coating may be felt most by those using their phones in bright, sunlit environments. Apple’s focus appears to remain on quality control and manufacturing efficiency, even if it means postponing features that its competitors have already embraced.

Whether the iPhone 18 Pro will revive the anti-glare display plan remains to be seen—but for now, iPhone 17 Pro buyers may need to look elsewhere for glare-free viewing.