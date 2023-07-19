3 hours ago

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application seeking to injunct the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from continuing with the consideration of the anti-LGBTQ bill.

This follows an application filed at the Supreme Court by a researcher named Dr. Amanda Odoi, seeking to declare that the ongoing consideration of the bill is a breach of Article 108 of the 1992 constitution.

Article 108 of the Constitution, stipulates that no bill or motion shall be considered by Parliament if, in the opinion of the person presiding, the bill is to impose taxation, impose a charge on the consolidated fund or other public funds unless it is introduced by the president.

It is the contention of the applicant that the bill considered in its entirety will impose a charge on the consolidated funded and offends the 1992 Constitution as it is a private members bill.

He thus applied to the High Court to injunct Parliament from further considering the bill until a final determination is made.

The nine-member panel presided over by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo however dismissed the injunction application.

Source: citifmonline