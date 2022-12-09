1 hour ago

Ace Sports journalist Jerome Otchere has called on the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to appoint Chris Hughton as the new Black Stars coach.

The Irishman of Ghanaian descent has been serving as the technical advisor to former Black Stars coach Otto Addo since March 2022.

With the end of Otto Addo's six-month contract, Ghana is on the lookout for Otto Addo's replacement.

According to the former Kotoko Express editor, the former Newcastle United coach has the wherewithal to handle the Black Stars.

"Chris [Hughton] deserves to be the Black Stars coach. He really has what it takes to manage the Black Stars of Ghana if only he will not be influenced and make the right decisions on his own without any interference, he can really succeed as Black stars coach,” Jerome Otchere said in an interview with Original FM.

The Irishman has been working with the Black Stars since March 2021 and was in Qatar as part of the Black Stars technical team.

He has been tipped by many as the heir-apparent to Otto Addo whose contract expired after Ghana's World Cup exit.

Hughton has coached the likes of Norwich City, Newcastle United, and Brighton and Hove Albion among others in England.