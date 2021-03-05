1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has reacted to the approval of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Minister of Information, Mavis Hawa Koomson and Dr. Afriyie Akoto as Ministers for Fisheries and Agriculture respectively.

The three nominees were rejected by the Minority for lying under oath, showing no knowledge of the ministry appointed go and also arrogance.

However, on March 3, 2021, the nominees were approved by a majority decision with some Minority MPs voting massively for them.

The legislator reacting to this said the Minority MPs have become subjects of public ridicule, insults, with some saying they sold their integrity and conscience.

According to him, the outcome of the vote yesterday was shocking.

He quizzed, truly, how could Hawa get 16 votes when they had 137 members, clearing over 20 on our side voted for her.

Comrades,

How did we go from heroes of the rank and file to villains? The anger directed at us by our own rank and file, the public mockery, ridicule, insults and attribution that we sold our integrity, loyalty and party for personal gain is paralysing.

Sadly, the history we made on 7th January has been wiped out by the events of March 3rd. We will be remembered by our rank and file as the caucus that soldout.

When I wrote a few days before January 7th that I was proud to be part of a historic and history-making generation, I clearly never expected to be part of this sort of history.

While we are sure to suffer the collective shame for a long time, I’m consoled by my clear conscience as are many other caucus members.

And quite honestly, our current predicament can’t be resolved by us alone or with the national executives. I propose an intervention by the Council of Elders of the NDC.

Truth Stands!