The Ghana Football Association has announced a list of approved match venues for the 2019/2020 Division One League.

In Zone One, three clubs had their venues approved with thirteen conditional approvals.

Two clubs in Zone Two had their match venues approved with twelve conditional approvals and two venues declined.

Zone three also saw one venue approved with thirteen conditional approvals and one declined venue.

Click here for the full list of approved match venues: DIVISION ONE LEAGUE VENUES(APPROVAL AND REJECTION)