5 hours ago

Rwandan football club APR FC is targeting Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala as they gear up for the upcoming CAF Champions League campaign in the 2024/25 season.

Mukwala, who has been showcasing his skills in the Ghana Premier League for two seasons now, has become a pivotal player for Kotoko since his arrival from Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club.

The Ugandan international made a notable impact in his debut season, scoring 11 goals to aid Kotoko in securing a commendable fourth-place finish, despite their inconsistencies and the subsequent coaching changes.

In the ongoing season, Mukwala has continued to shine, adding nine league goals to his tally in 23 appearances, reaffirming his value to the Kotoko squad.

APR FC, aiming to strengthen their team for the continental challenge ahead, has identified Mukwala as a prime target due to his talent and proficiency in finding the back of the net.

Additionally, the Rwandan club is also eyeing Simba SC forward Aubin Kramo as part of their recruitment strategy.

For Mukwala, the opportunity to embark on a new adventure with APR FC may be appealing, especially amid reports indicating that his contract with Kotoko has yet to be renewed, amidst interest from several top clubs across Africa.

As APR FC prepares for their CAF Champions League campaign, securing players like Mukwala and Kramo could significantly bolster their squad's strength and enhance their prospects of success in continental competition.