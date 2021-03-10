1 hour ago

The Ministry of Health has partnered with Zoompak Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), to properly dispose of the waste from the ongoing Coronavirus vaccination Programme in the Ashanti Region.

Head of Medical Waste Department of Zoompak Ghana Limited, Ing. Senam Tengey, addressing journalists at the Suntreso Government Hospital in Kumasi, Monday, March 8, 2021, indicated Zoompak was ready to “segregate, collect, treat and properly dispose of waste materials” from the various vaccination centres.

Ing. Tengey who disclosed they are carrying out the exercise with Hompak Republic of Turkey, said the task of his outfit included the proper disposal of the syringes and other medical items used for the ongoing vaccination.

“We ensure that the medical items used at the various vaccination centres are properly disposed of, so they do not hurt anyone, because someone can come with an HIV infection,” he averred.

He said the proper management of medical waste was his company’s primary responsibility.

“This first phase of the vaccination exercises comprised Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central Regions of Ghana. And we have experts in these regions whose duty is to ensure the safe disposal of the medical waste,” Ing. Tengey said.

Ing. Tengey commended the government and the MoH for entrusting the handling of medical waste into the hands of his company.

For his part, the Medical Director of Suntreso Government Hospital, Dr Agyapong Poku, indicated that an appreciable number of people have been vaccinated in the region since the programme began.

According to him, the various vaccination teams on Sunday moved from church to vaccinate members.

“Also all staff members of the Suntreso Government Hospital have been vaccinated as well as people who reside close to the hospital,” he added.