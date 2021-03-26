1 hour ago

A former Minister of State, Mr Kojo Yankah is surprised about the level of attention given to the Economist and Intelligence Unit (EIU) report which predicted victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections but with fresh presidential candidate.

According to him, is a ploy to divert attention from serious economic and developmental challenges facing the country.

The EIU has predicted victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections. It however said it expects the NDC party to choose a fresh presidential candidate for that elections.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.

“After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,” the latest report of the firm said.

But the Founder of the African University College of Communications (AUCC) wondered why Ghana’s media, which in his view, are supposed to be agenda setters, have embraced this report voraciously and making it a priority issue at this time.

“An external intelligence unit decides to divert people’s attention from serious economic and developmental challenges facing Ghana by suggesting likely winners in 2024 elections, and Ghana’s media, supposed to be Agenda setters, have embraced it voraciously and making it a priority issue at this time. Are we serious?” He said in a Facebook post.

