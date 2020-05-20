1 hour ago

Mensah Thompson of ASEPA writes....

Our attention has been brought to a publicity flyer by the Electoral Commission depicting some safety protocols they intend to use to compile the new Voters Register.

On that safety protocols, the Electoral Commission has indicated that it would be checking people's temperatures before allowing them into the Registration centres.

First of all, we expect the Electoral Commission to come out not just a supposed safety protocol but also a remedy.

What they will do if what happens...

For example what is the E.C's remedy for people with temperatures?

Is the EC going turn these people away because they have high temperatures?

Does the E.C intend to disenfranchise people just because they have high body temperatures?

Secondly what is the EC plan for people who have been infected with COVID-19?

Does the EC intend to disenfranchise the over 6000 people who have contracted the virus and several others who may likely to contract it?

How does the E.C intends to adhere to standard safety protocols without violating anyone's fundamental rights to vote enshrined under the constitution.

So far we believe the Electoral Commission have NOT demonstrated that they have the capacity to do same and that is why we are still maintaining that the compilation of a new Register 5months to an election in the midst of COVID-19 is very bad idea and its excesses can have dire consequences for us as a Country.

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director,ASEPA

0542120628