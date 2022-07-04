4 hours ago

Ghanaians in the UK in a statement condemned the riot between Arise Ghana demonstrators and the police last week.

"Fellow citizens and non-citizens, it has become very necessary for us as concerned youths in the United Kingdom to express our concerns on the recent happenings by the NDC group during their demonstration activities on the 28th and 29th of June 2022 in Accra Ghana."

"We in no uncertain terms condemn the irresponsible and barbaric conduct by the NDC group that went on the said demonstration. Though our constitution makes provisions for the expression of grievances through demonstrations, violence is definitely not an option. A responsible and civilised form of demonstration to address concerns is what is expected from responsible and well-meaning citizens." their statement read

below is the full statement