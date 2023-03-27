3 hours ago

Armed robbers reportedly invaded the residence of Ayo Ajewole, a comedian professionally known as Woli Agba, on Wednesday night.

Confirming the attack on Thursday via his Instagram page, Woli Agba thanked God for keeping him and his family safe.

Urging his followers to thank God for his life, he noted that no life was lost from the incident.

He wrote: “Armed robbers invaded my house. God kept my family and me. Life wasn’t taken. I’m grateful to God. And this is my testimony. I was not taken away suddenly. Help me praise God! Give God praise on my behalf, my people.”

Femi Adebayo, Dele Omo Woli, Esther Igbekele, and many others have reacted to the post.

“Thank God for life. There will be speedy restoration in Jesus’s name,” Bukola Bekes wrote in the comment section.