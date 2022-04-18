18 minutes ago

A 38-year-old photographer has been shot dead by some suspected armed robbers at Offinso-Mpehe in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased who was only identified as Mr. Okodie was killed by a three-man robbery gang on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at about 10:00 pm.

One person who is also said to have sustained severe gun injury is currently receiving treatment at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Some eyewitnesses who spoke to OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng on condition of anonymity said the incident occurred after the alleged robbers came to the area to embark on an operation to rob one businessman in the area.

A resident disclosed that the deceased, a brother to the business mogul went out to buy food but met the robbers at their main gate trying to break into the house, adding that the robbers upon seeing the victim shot him in the stomach killing him instantly.

"The body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds in his stomach," an eyewitness said.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue by police in the area.