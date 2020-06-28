2 hours ago

A group calling itself Concerned Youth of NPP in the Assin Central constituency of the Central region, is demanding the immediate arrest and investigation into the activities of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Officer for Assin Central, Mr. Emmanuel Abdoni.

The group say, Mr. Abdoni, who was employed at the Komenda Sugar factory under the erstwhile John Mahama's administration is also employed at the Flour Mills of Ghana Limited where he receives salary from both firms at the end of every month.

According to them, Mr. Abdoni, aside taken double salary at the end of the month, is always seen using his official vehicle with registration number GE 765-19 given to him by the Flour Mills of Ghana Limited for party activities.

“How do we allow a communication officer for a party to use a company's vehicle for his party's activities. He also takes double salary meanwhile he doesn't even go to work because he is doing his masters degree at the University of Cape Coast (UCC),” they said.

The irate youth group also alleged that the said NDC Communications Officer, for Assin Central constituency, has also been insulting the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, on social media, usually Facebook of which they do not take delight in and have since warned him to desist from it as they may not tolerate such uncultured behavior going forward.

They also accused Mr. Abdoni of describing the incumbent MP, Mr. Agyapong as the 'most useless' MP ever who is only good at vote buying and for that reason the people of Assin Central will spend his money and still vote against him this time round.

“We believe such a person insulting our MP at the least opportunity has no moral justification considering his criminal activities in the country,” they bemoaned.

The Concerned group again alleged that Mr. Abdoni, has been engaging in ungodly act even in his school days where he spent money belonging to the Assin Students Union and therefore finds it extremely strange on his part to use unprintable words against Mr. Agyapong who once supported him in paying his school fees.

They have further cautioned him to refrain from further insulting the Assin Central legislature and deal with the cracks in his party.

They are also calling for an investigation into his work, salaries and the use of the company's official vehicle with registration number GE 765-19 for party activities.